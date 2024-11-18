Rafael Nadal aims for winning Davis Cup in emotional tennis farewell

Malaga, Spain - Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal will cap his emotional farewell from tennis at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga this week even if he admits he may not make it onto the courts.

Rafael Nadal of Team Spain smiles during a press conference ahead of the Davis Cup tennis tournament finals, in Fuengirola, near Malaga. © JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

Nadal (38) has battled injuries over the past few years and the extent to which he can compete for his country is unknown, but all eyes will be on the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

The veteran led Spain to victory in Madrid five years ago – the last time they won the trophy and Nadal's fourth.

"First off, we'll have to see how I feel in training and, if I really don't feel I have a chance to win the singles, I'll be the first to not want to play," Nadal said at the weekend.

"If I don't feel ready, I'll be the first to speak to the captain (David Ferrer). I've already told him on a few occasions not to make any decisions based on the fact that it's my last week as a professional tennis player."

French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will be Spain's leading player, and his presence offers Nadal a real chance of retiring on a high note.

"Probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him," said Alcaraz who played alongside Nadal in doubles at the Olympics in Paris this year.

"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me."