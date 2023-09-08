Coco Gauff triumphs after climate protesters halt US Open semi-final

New York, New York - American tennis star Coco Gauff shrugged off a 49-minute stoppage caused by climate protesters to power into the US Open final on Thursday with a straight sets defeat of Karolina Muchova.

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after match point against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during a women's singles semifinal at the 2023 US Open tennis tournament. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 19-year-old from Florida advanced to her first final at Flushing Meadows after winning 6-4, 7-5 in a semi-final that took nearly three hours to complete due to disruption by protesters.



Gauff will face second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Saturday's final.

Gauff later admitted the long delay had been "challenging" but said she had sympathy with the activists and their cause.

"I definitely, I believe, you know, in climate change," Gauff said. "I think there are things we can do better."

"I know the tournaments are doing things to do better for the environment. Would I prefer it not happening in my match? 100%, yeah. I'm not gonna sit here and lie."

"I think that moments like this are history-defining moments. I prefer it not to happen in my match, but I wasn't pissed at the protesters. I know the stadium was because it just interrupted entertainment."

"Obviously I don't want it to happen when I'm winning up 6-4, 1-0, and I wanted the momentum to keep going. But hey, if that's what they felt they needed to do to get their voices heard, I can't really get upset at it."

Muchova meanwhile suggested little could be done to stop protests in future.

"I mean, it happened at Wimbledon, as well. We see it here and there on some occasions," she said. "It is what it is. I mean, it's obviously changed the rhythm a little bit. What can we do about it? People."