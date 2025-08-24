2025 US Open: Defending champs Sinner and Sabalenka chase rare repeats

New York, New York - Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are chasing rare repeat US Open triumphs as the final Grand Slam of the tennis season gets under way in New York on Sunday.

Aryna Sabalenka is looking to defend her 2024 crown at this year's US Open. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Women's world number one Sabalenka opens the defense of her 2024 crown on the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center's Arthur Ashe Stadium showcourt against unseeded Swiss player Rebeka Masarova in one of the highlights of the opening day of the singles, which is being held on a Sunday for the first time in history.

Italy's world number one Sinner, meanwhile, begins his bid for back-to-back titles on Monday, when he takes on unseeded Czech Vit Kopriva.

Both Sabalenka and Sinner are attempting to become the first players to successfully defend their titles for more than a decade.

No woman has repeated at the US Open since Serena Williams won the last of a hat-trick of titles in 2014, following wins in 2013 and 2012.

On the men's side, it has been 17 long years since a successful title defense, with Roger Federer's 2008 victory capping a remarkable run of five straight championships.

Sabalenka believes difficulty in repeating is part of the challenge of the Flushing Meadows fortnight, where everything is noisier, flashier, and simply bigger than other Grand Slams.

"I think it's a lot of pressure, definitely," the Belarusian said.

"Just because this place is so big, and it feels bigger than the other slams in some ways.

"Maybe every time defending champions come and they put so much pressure on themselves. But I feel like I'm experienced enough to just focus on myself and try to replicate that result."

Asked for her thoughts on the fact that the last 11 US Open titles have been split by 10 players, Sabalenka quipped: "My thought is to change it."