Defending champ Novak Djokovic crashes out of US Open in shock third-round exit

Queens, New York - Novak Djokovic said he "played some of the worst tennis I have ever played" after he followed Carlos Alcaraz in crashing out of the US Open.

Alcaraz was the subject of one of the tournament’s biggest upsets when he was dumped out by world number 76 Botic van De Zandschulp on Thursday night.



And 24 hours later, defending champion Djokovic joined him in leaving New York early after 28th seed Alexei Popyrin won 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the third round.

Defeat for Djokovic means it is the first time since 2017 he has not won a grand slam title and is his earliest exit at a major since the Australian Open that year.

It extends the Serbian's wait for a record-breaking 25th grand slam title, and, at 37, his domination may be coming to an end.

Djokovic was scathing of his performance, saying: "He definitely played better and deserved to win.

"I mean, on my end, honestly, the way I felt and the way I played from the beginning of this tournament, third round is a success. I have played some of the worst tennis I have ever played, honestly, serving by far the worst ever."

He continued: "If you play on a quick surface like this without the serve, without ability to win free points there, very low first-serve percentage, many double faults, then you can't win.

"You can't win, especially against the guys who are in form like Alexei who is serving big, puts a lot of pressure on your service game. It was just an awful match for me."