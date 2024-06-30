Naomi Osaka finds inspiration at Wimbledon ahead of daughter's birthday

London, UK - Naomi Osaka said Sunday she hopes to mark her daughter's first birthday by making a winning return to Wimbledon thanks to a helping hand from Novak Djokovic.

Coming off a stunning French Open performance, Naomi Osaka is preparing to compete after receiving a wild card to play at Wimbledon. © Bertrand GUAY / AFP

The Japanese tennis superstar, a four-time Grand Slam champion and a former world number one, hasn't played at the All England Club since 2019.

Osaka takes on Diane Parry of France in her opener on Monday, the day before she celebrates daughter Shai's first birthday.

"She's one on Tuesday, so it will be very exciting day," said the 26-year-old.

"It's been a great journey and I'm lucky and blessed to have happy girl with lots of energy. It's a dream to be here with her now."

Osaka's four majors came on the hard courts of the US Open and Australian Open.

She made the third round at Wimbledon in 2017 and 2018, losing to former champions Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber, respectively.

Her most recent appearance in 2019 was brief with a first round loss to Yulia Putintseva.

In order to improve her chances at this year's tournament, Osaka has sounded out seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic.

"I tried to slide on grass. I asked Novak how he did it. I have tried a few times but it has been scary. I think I may have to wait for the grass to get brown a little," she said.

"But he told me no matter if he falls he keeps getting up and doing it. He said I have to overcome the fear of getting hurt."