Novak Djokovic ends "amazing rivalry" with Rafael Nadal after win in Riyadh

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal pose after their third-place match at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. © REUTERS

The great rivals contested a record 60 competitive clashes during their careers, with Djokovic leading 31-29, but there will be no more after Nadal announced last week he will retire following the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month.

Whether he will play singles there remains to be seen, so this 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) defeat may have been a final hurrah for the 38-year-old.

There were some vintage Nadal moments, including several crowd-pleasing forehands down the line, and the Spaniard had a big smile on his face at the end.

Speaking on court to Djokovic, Nadal said: "It has been an amazing rivalry. In a personal way, I have to say that you helped me to go over my limits during almost 15 years. So thank you for that because without that probably I will not be the player that I am today."

"It has been a dream come true to be able to play for almost 20 years being competitive and having the chance to play in the best places in the world."