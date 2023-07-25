SAG-AFTRA union takes over Times Square with star-studded strike rally

New York, New York - The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) labor union took over New York City on Tuesday to host a massive rally in Times Square, and TAG24 NEWS was live at the scene.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) labor union held a massive rally in New York City on Tuesday, and TAG24 NEWS was live at the scene. © TAG24 / Rey Harris

On Tuesday, hundreds of enthusiastic guild members and supporters gathered in a small pedestrian plaza in the heart of Manhattan, surrounded by towering billboards that aired advertisements from some of the corporations the guild has been striking against since earlier this month, including Netflix and Disney.

The two labor unions that make up the SAG-AFTRA were both formed in the 1930s and have been fighting ever since for the rights of media artists, which includes everyone from actors and broadcast journalists to stunt performers.

But much has changed in the media landscape since the 1930s. Streaming has completely changed how people consume media, and the stars of media content simply don't get their fair share of generated revenue.

There's also growing concern about the advancement of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how its capabilities could put many in the media industry out of work or allow companies to replicate an actor's image without their consent.

As large corporations continue to get bigger, with companies like Netflix and Disney making billions in record earnings in recent years, unions have been trying to negotiate better deals for writers and actors to no avail.

July 25 marked the 12th day of the SAG-AFTRA strike, who have joined in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who have been at it for 85.

And as the Times Square gathering proves, the union isn't planning to back down anytime soon.