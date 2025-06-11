Musk gets cold feet in feud with Trump as he makes public "regret" admission

Boca Chica, Texas - Elon Musk is showing sings of remorse in the wake of the very public meltdown of his relationship to President Donald Trump .

Elon Musk (l.) said he "regrets" some of the X posts he made last week attacking his former ally, President Donald Trump. © REUTERS

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote on X early on Wednesday.

The blistering billionaire break-up has been largely carried out on social media since Thursday last week, when Musk's criticism of Trump's "Big Beautiful" spending bill led to an all-out flamewar between the two.

Trump hit back at his former ally in an Oval Office diatribe and later threatened to pull the plug on billions worth of government subsidies for Musk businesses.

For his part, the SpaceX CEO threatened to decommission his Dragon rocket – which would have had serious impacts on NASA's space program – and agreed with a post calling for Trump to be impeached and replaced by Vice President JD Vance.

He also said the 78-year-old was implicated in documents related to late financier Jeffrey Epstein, before deleting that explosive allegation.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers who were against the spending bill called on Musk to fund primary challenges against Republicans who voted for the legislation.

"He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that," Trump, who also branded Musk "disrespectful," told NBC News on Saturday.

Trump also said he had "no" desire to repair his relationship with the South African-born Tesla and SpaceX chief, and that he has "no intention of speaking to him."