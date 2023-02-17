Tesla recalls hundreds of thousands of cars with self-driving software flaw

Austin, Texas - Under pressure from US federal safety regulators, Tesla on Thursday launched a recall to repair defects to the experimental "Full Self Driving" (FSD) software deployed on public roads.

A Tesla Model 3 vehicle is shown driving using Full Self Driving (FSD) beta software on a California highway near Irvine. © REUTERS

The recall affects 362,758 Tesla cars and includes certain Model S (2016-23), Model X, Model 3s (2013-17), and Model Y (2020-23) vehicles. It’s intended to fix software that can cause FSD-equipped Teslas to run yellow lights, disobey speed limits, and travel straight ahead from turn-only lanes.



The company has been under fire for years from critics who say using the software is a risk to public safety. YouTube is rife with videos showing FSD-equipped cars crossing double yellow lines head-on into oncoming traffic, mistaking railroad tracks for roadways, aiming cars into pedestrians in crosswalks, and more.

One critic even spent $600,000 on a Super Bowl commercial that ran in regional markets to show FSD Teslas running over child-size dummies.

Regulators have been slow to act, but the latest recall shows that the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) is finally getting serious about self-driving and public safety, said Missy Cummings, a former Navy fighter pilot and autonomous systems expert at George Mason University.

Data on automated-driving crashes have been hard to come by, but last year NHTSA began requiring carmakers to report such crashes directly to the agency when they involve serious injuries or deaths, a move "critical" to enforcing recalls such as the one issued by Tesla on Thursday, Cummings said.

"I am impressed NHTSA was able to get Tesla to agree to this, and it shows Tesla is starting to understand that working with NHTSA is better than an antagonistic relationship," she said.