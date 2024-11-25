Google faces off against DOJ as antitrust trial comes to close

Alexandria, Virginia - Google and the US government faced off in a federal court on Monday, as each side delivered closing arguments in a case revolving around the technology giant's alleged unfair domination of online advertising.

The trial in a Virginia federal court is Google's second US antitrust case now under way as the US government tries to rein in the power of big tech.

In a separate trial, a Washington judge ruled that Google's search business is an illegal monopoly, and the US Justice Department is asking that Google sell its Chrome browser business to resolve the case.

The latest case, also brought by the Justice Department, focuses on ad technology for the open web – the complex system determining which online ads people see when they surf the internet.

The vast majority of websites use a trio of Google ad software products that, together, leave no way for publishers to escape Google's advertising technology, the plaintiffs allege.

Publishers – including News Corp and Gannett publishing – complain that they are locked into Google's advertising technology in order to run ads on their websites.

"Google is once, twice, three times a monopolist," DOJ lawyer Aaron Teitelbaum told the court in closing arguments.

Presiding judge Leonie Brinkema has said that she would deliver her opinion swiftly, as early as next month.

Whatever Brinkema's judgment, the outcome will almost certainly be appealed, prolonging a process that could go all the way to the US Supreme Court.