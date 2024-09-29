Trump accuses Google of "interference of elections" over unfounded claims of bias

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claims Google has been actively working to block his presidential bid, and has vowed to prosecute them if he wins re-election.

In a recent social media post, Donald Trump vowed to prosecute Google over unfounded claims the company has been interfering with his presidential bid. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Friday, Trump made the promise in a post shared to his Truth Social platform, as he claimed the company "illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad" and "made up" news stories about him while "only revealing good stories" about his challenger in the race, "Comrade Kamala Harris."

"This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of elections.

"If not, and subject to the laws of our country," he added, "I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the election."

Trump did not share where he got the information, and there have yet to be any reports to corroborate his claims.

The former president has made numerous threats throughout the campaign to use his executive power as president to seek vengeance on his political rivals if he wins re-election.

He has also argued that the election is being interfered with, as some critics believe he is laying the groundwork to claim it was stolen from him in the event he loses.