Google reveals cost of antitrust settlement, with US consumers set to get money back

Mountain View, California - Google parent Alphabet has agreed to pay $700 million as part of an antitrust settlement made public on Monday, with the funds going to US customers of its Android app store and state governments.

As part of the settlement, the company will make changes to its Google Play app store to reduce competition barriers for developers, including the ability for apps to bill users directly.



Dozens of US states joined forces in a lawsuit filed in July 2021 that accused Google of abusing its power regarding consumer access to apps on mobile devices running its Android operating system.

The lawsuit backed by 37 attorneys general accused Google of using anticompetitive tactics to discourage Android apps from being distributed at shops other than its Play store, where its payment system collects commissions on transactions.

A settlement was announced in September, but the deal's details were not disclosed.

"Google will pay $630 million into a settlement fund to be distributed for the benefit of consumers according to a Court-approved plan and $70 million into a fund that will be used by the states," Alphabet said in a statement Monday.

