Meta launches pro-AI political super-PAC to influence Silicon Valley regulators

San Francisco, California - Meta is launching a political action committee in California to support candidates who favor lighter regulation of artificial intelligence in the state that is home to Silicon Valley.

The tech world powerhouse on Tuesday confirmed plans for a super-PAC called Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California, dedicated to backing pro-AI candidates regardless of party affiliation.

"As home to many of the world's leading AI companies, California's innovation economy has an outsized impact on America's economic growth, job creation, and global competitiveness," a Meta spokesperson said.

"But Sacramento's regulatory environment could stifle innovation, block AI progress, and put California's technology leadership at risk."

According to Meta, state-level regulation of AI threatens to hamper development of the technology at a time when US tech firms are in a fierce innovation race with Chinese rivals.