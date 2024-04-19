Microsoft teases lifelike avatar AI tech – and sparks new fears over deepfakes

San Francisco, California - Researchers at Microsoft have revealed a new artificial tool that can create deeply realistic human avatars – but offered no timetable to make it available to the public, citing concerns about facilitating deepfake content .

Microsoft researchers have offered no timetable for the public release of their new avatar tool, citing concerns about facilitating deepfake content. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The AI model known as VASA-1, for "visual affective skills," can create an animated video of a person talking, with synchronized lip movements, using just a single image and a speech audio clip.

Disinformation researchers fear rampant misuse of AI-powered applications to create "deepfake" pictures, video, and audio clips in a pivotal election year.

"We are opposed to any behavior to create misleading or harmful contents of real persons," wrote the authors of the VASA-1 report, released this week by Microsoft Research Asia.

"We are dedicated to developing AI responsibly, with the goal of advancing human well-being," they said.

"We have no plans to release an online demo, API, product, additional implementation details, or any related offerings until we are certain that the technology will be used responsibly and in accordance with proper regulations."

Microsoft researchers said the technology can capture a wide spectrum of facial nuances and natural head motions.

"It paves the way for real-time engagements with lifelike avatars that emulate human conversational behaviors," researchers said in the post.