No more passwords? Google touts passkeys for an easier future

Mountain View, California – Having to remember different passwords for all your apps and websites can be a pain. Google has now introduced an alternative for its accounts that looks set to make logging in a much simpler affair, though the feature still has a long way to go.

Google passkey allows you to login using your fingerprint, face scan, or a PIN code. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Now that Google has enabled passwordless authentication for its user accounts, let's take a look at what that actually means.

The technology used is called passkeys. It is based on the Fido 2 security standard and not vulnerable to phishing attacks, according to Google.

The company describes a passkey as "a digital credential, tied to a user account and a website or application."

At the heart of passwordless authentication is the so-called public key cryptography with two key pairs. One private key is stored by the user. The other - public - key is stored by the service provider, in this case Google.

After creating a passkey for your Google account, you can in future log in by simply selecting that passkey without having to provide a username and a password anymore.

To make sure only you can use the key, you will then be asked to unlock your device with a biometric sensor like a fingerprint or facial recognition, a PIN code or a pattern, which you can use for all passwordless logins.