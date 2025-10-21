OpenAI takes on Google with competitive "Atlas" web browser

San Francisco, California - ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Tuesday announced an "Atlas" search browser, leveraging its artificial intelligence prowess in a direct challenge to Google Chrome.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has unveiled its new "Atlas" web browser – a direct competitor with Google Chrome. © IMAGO / VCG

"This is an AI-powered web browser built around ChatGPT," OpenAI chief Sam Altman said in a streamed presentation.

OpenAI has ramped up its challenge to Google, which has responded by rapidly building more AI capabilities into search and across its platform.

Altman and a team of executives demonstrated an "agent" mode that has a chatbot conduct searches on a user's behalf.

Altman said that in agent mode, ChatGPT uses the web browser independently, returning with what it finds.

"It's got all your stuff and is clicking around," Altman said.

"You can watch it or not, you don't have to, but it's using the internet for you."

Atlas will go live Tuesday on computers powered by Apple's operating system, but agent mode will only be available to users of Plus or Pro versions of ChatGPT, according to Altman.

"We want to bring this to Windows and to mobile devices as quickly as we can," Altman said, without providing a timeline. "This is still early days for this project."