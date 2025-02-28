Republican lawmakers ramp up probe into "foreign censorship" on tech platforms

Washington DC - A congressional committee has sent subpoenas to eight internet giants demanding to know whether foreign governments are curbing what can be seen online in the US.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent subpoenas to eight major tech companies, citing threats to "Americans' civil liberties."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan this week sent subpoenas seeking company communications with foreign governments on "compliance with foreign censorship laws, regulations, judicial orders, or other government-initiated efforts," a statement released on Wednesday said.

"The Committee must understand how and to what extent foreign governments have limited Americans' access to lawful speech in the United States," the statement said.

It added the committee wanted to probe if and how the administration of Democratic former president Joe Biden "aided or abetted these efforts."

The heads of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Rumble, TikTok, and X received subpoenas citing threats to "Americans' civil liberties."

"This subpoena stems from a fundamental disagreement between the United States Congress and certain foreign governments regarding Americans' right to free expression online," the letters sent to company heads said.