Vance attacks European policies as leaders decry his "annihilation of democracy"

Munich, Germany - Vice President JD Vance launched a withering attack Friday against European policies on immigration, populist parties, and free speech, echoing President Donald Trump , whom he called Washington's "new sheriff in town".

Vance's speech – which focused on key themes of Trump's MAGA campaign – was a combative broadside at the Munich Security Conference at a time of deep transatlantic discord over Ukraine, defense, trade, and other issues.

Vance stressed that Europe must "step up" in managing its own security, a key bone of contention. But he mostly lambasted the EU's members on culture war issues.

"There is a new sheriff in town under Donald Trump's leadership," said Vance in a speech that stunned the room and was later condemned as "unacceptable" by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"We may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer it in the public square," said Vance. "Agree or disagree."

Vance slammed EU "commissars" for stifling free expression and charged that "across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat".

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had earlier made clear that what had been Berlin's most important diplomatic relationship had sharply deteriorated since Trump returned to the White House.

"The new American administration has a very different worldview to ours," Steinmeier said. "One that has no regard for established rules, partnership, and established trust."