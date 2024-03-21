UN calls for global guidelines on artificial intelligence as fears grow

New York, New York - The United Nations General Assembly adopted its first resolution on artificial intelligence (AI) on Thursday based on a paper introduced by the United States.

The UN has called for a global census on AI safety amid growing fears over misuse of the technology. © IMAGO / Friedrich Stark

The text states that the rapid development of AI requires international rules and encourages cooperation with poorer countries in particular.

A global consensus on "safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems" is urgently needed. The paper condemns the misuse of AI.

After months of negotiations among diplomats, the draft was accepted by the largest UN body without any further proposed amendments.

This made it possible for the 193-member General Assembly to adopt it unanimously without a formal vote. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding.

Artificial intelligence usually refers to applications based on machine learning. The rapid development of increasingly powerful software offers huge opportunities and raises hopes of major progress in the fight against diseases such as cancer or problems such as the climate crisis.

At the same time, there are concerns that powerful applications could cause great harm if they are not regulated.