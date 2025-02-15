Abortions to resume in Missouri after judge steps in to block restrictions

Columbia, Missouri - Abortion care is set to resume in Missouri after a judge on Friday blocked restrictions held in place despite a voter referendum in support of reproductive rights.

Abortion rights activists in St. Louis, Missouri, protest after the overturning of Roe v. Wade protections by the US Supreme Court. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Missouri voters in November approved an amendment to codify abortion rights until fetal viability in the state constitution.

Nevertheless, many abortion restrictions remained in place limiting the provision of care.

Per the Associated Press, these restrictions included requirements for facilities to be licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as well as "medically unnecessary and invasive" pelvic exams for patients and "medically irrelevant" size requirements for hallways, rooms, and doors, according to Planned Parenthood.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang has now ruled that the licensing requirement is "facially discriminatory because it does not treat services provided in abortion facilities the same as other types of similarly situated health care, including miscarriage care."

Zhang's ruling is temporary as a lawsuit seeking to overturn Missouri's near-total abortion ban plays out.

Abortion providers and advocates have celebrated the decision, vowing to resume care.

"Missouri, abortion services are so back," Planned Parenthood Great Plains posted on Instagram after the decision. "Thanks to a recent court ruling, abortion services are resuming in Missouri!"