Missouri voters take huge step to end state abortion ban in historic win

Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, joins a rally at a UAW office in Kansas City in support of Amendment 3, which would establish a constitutional right to abortion in Missouri. © REUTERS

Missouri's Amendment 3 passed with over 51% of the vote, according to NBC.

The measure sought to enshrine abortion rights until fetal viability in the Missouri constitution. The protections encompass "the right to make and carry out decisions about all matters relating to reproductive health care, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion care, miscarriage care, and respectful birthing conditions."

After the 2022 fall of Roe v. Wade, Missouri imposed a near-total abortion ban "except in cases of medical emergency."

Organizers have been working tirelessly to undo the harm ever since – and their efforts were rewarded on Tuesday.

"Just minutes after the Dobbs decision, Missouri was the first state in the country to enact a total ban on abortion. Tonight, we as Missourians have made history by becoming the first state to end a total abortion ban and protect reproductive freedom at the ballot box!" Missourians for Constitutional Freedom celebrated in an X post.

Also on Tuesday, Missouri voters passed Proposition A to raise the state's minimum wage from $12.30 an hour to $13.75 an hour in January 2025, and to $15 an hour in January 2026. It would also require employers to provide one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked.