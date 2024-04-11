Arizona Republicans block repeal of near-total abortion ban despite criticizing ruling

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Republicans on Wednesday pulled the brakes on Democrats' efforts to repeal an 1864 near-total abortion ban green lit this week by the state Supreme Court.

Protesters rally in Tucson after Arizona's Supreme Court revived a law dating to 1864 that bans abortion in virtually all instances. © REUTERS

Republicans in the state legislature blocked efforts by Democrats and one GOP lawmaker to repeal a Civil War-era law that prohibits abortion in almost all instances, instead moving to adjourn for the week.

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the law – passed before Arizona even became a state – may go into effect. The measure includes no exceptions for rape or incest, with abortions only permitted if the pregnant person's life is at risk.

When Republican state Representative Matt Gress, who criticized the ruling as "rolling back the clock to a time when slavery was still legal," tried to call for a vote on legislation to repeal the 1864 law, he was denied by his GOP colleagues.

Democrats repeatedly chanted "Shame! Shame!" after Republicans voted to go into recess without passing legislation to protect Arizonans' basic rights.

Things didn't look all that different in the upper chamber, where Democratic state Senator Anna Hernandez was gaveled down after trying to introduce a related amendment. Republicans then left the room.

"By their actions, the message from this chamber is that they are so pro-life they will kill you," Hernandez wrote on X.