Kentucky governor vetoes GOP bill claiming to "clarify" abortion ban exceptions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill he says will further endanger people receiving emergency abortion care under the state's strict ban. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Beshear said he was responding to concerns voiced by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in vetoing the state's House Bill 90.

Proponents of the legislation argued that it sought to make clear when doctors could legally intervene with "medically necessary" abortions – claims the governor has rejected.

"Although supporters of House Bill 90 claim it protects pregnant women and clarifies abortion law in Kentucky, it actually does the opposite," Beshear wrote in his veto message.

"House Bill 90 creates an exhaustive list of specific emergency situations in which abortions may be provided to save the life of the mother," the governor continued.

"The bill is silent on any other emergency situations. No one, including legislators, can possibly create an exhaustive list of emergency situations that may occur in a hospital or medical facility. Gaps in the law are literally a matter of life and death."

Abortion rights advocates said the bill had been pushed through the legislature with very little transparency or opportunity for public input.

"Today, Governor Andy Beshear vetoed HB 90 – anti-abortion policy that will endanger Kentuckians' lives by forcing pregnant patients into medical crisis before allowing abortion care. Thank you once again, Governor Beshear, for taking action against this harmful legislation!" Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates shared in a Tuesday statement on social media.