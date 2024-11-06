New Yorkers pass Equal Rights Amendment in major victory for abortion and LGBTQ+ rights

New York, New York - New Yorkers on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to pass an Equal Rights Amendment to enshrine abortion rights and transgender equality i n the state constitution.

Canvassers with Make the Road NY hit the streets encouraging voters to approve the state's Equal Rights Amendment ballot measure. © Screenshot/X/@MaketheRoadNY

The ballot measure, known as Prop 1 or the Equal Rights Amendment, asked voters whether they wanted to add language to the state constitution prohibiting discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

The proposal also sought to codify abortion rights by including "pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive health care and autonomy" as a protected class.

According to the New York Times, the measure passed with around 63% of the vote, with over 77% of ballots counted.

"Abortion is health care, health care is a human right – and that right is finally enshrined in the New York State constitution," Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X.

A host of civil rights groups celebrated the victory on Tuesday.

"Tonight, New Yorkers stood up for women and LGBT, immigrant, and disabled New Yorkers by approving the most progressive and comprehensive state Equal Rights Amendment in the country," New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman said in a statement.