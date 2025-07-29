Planned Parenthood scores major victory as federal judge issues Medicaid order

Boston, Massachusetts - A federal judge has barred the Trump administration's bid to impose a one-year ban on states sending Medicaid payments to nonprofits like Planned Parenthood that provide abortion care.

Patients may continue seeking care at Planned Parenthood providers using Medicaid after a federal judge issued a new order.

"Patients are likely to suffer adverse health consequences where care is disrupted or unavailable," US District Judge Indira Talwani wrote in Monday's order.

"In particular, restricting Members’ ability to provide healthcare services threatens an increase in unintended pregnancies and attendant complications because of reduced access to effective contraceptives, and an increase in undiagnosed and untreated STIs."

Talwani had previously issued a temporary injunction blocking the government from cutting Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood facilities that don't provide abortions or received less than $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in 2023.

Monday's order extended the block to all Planned Parenthood member organizations.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson celebrated Talwani's decision, saying in a statement, "As this case continues, patients across the country can still go to their trusted Planned Parenthood provider for care using Medicaid."

"We will keep fighting this cruel law so that everyone can get birth control, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, and other critical health care, no matter their insurance," she added.