Reproductive rights take major hit as Florida abortion ballot initiative fails

Tallahassee, Florida - Voters in Florida cast their ballots Tuesday against a measure that would have overturned the state's ban on abortion after six weeks and allowed the procedure until fetal viability, US media reported.

© OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

The ballot initiative, which US networks ABC and NBC said had failed, was held alongside the presidential election.

It had required at least 60% of votes cast in order to pass, a high hurdle to clear in the conservative southeastern state.

The defeat marks a hard blow for abortion rights advocates who had hoped Florida, which is surrounded by states with stringent restrictions, could have once again become a destination for those seeking the procedure in the southeast.

Many women still do not know they are pregnant at six weeks. The extension until fetal viability would have allowed the procedure until approximately 24 weeks.

Florida was one of ten states with abortion referendums on the ballot Tuesday, almost all of which were aimed at safeguarding the right to the procedure or reversing restrictions adopted since 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion.