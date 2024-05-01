Florida introduces "nightmare" abortion ban as Democrats slam Trump effect

Jacksonville, Florida - Florida introduced one of the strictest abortion bans in the US Wednesday in what President Joe Biden called a "nightmare" triggered by his election rival and predecessor Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the state to deliver a speech condemning Trump as the harsh ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect.



The 77-year-old has bragged about how justices he nominated allowed the Supreme Court to revoke the national right to abortion in 2022, in turn paving the way for 21 states to bring in total or partial bans.

"Today, an extreme abortion ban takes effect in Florida, banning reproductive health care before many women even know they are pregnant," Biden said in a statement.

"There is one person responsible for this nightmare: Donald Trump."

Biden himself visited Florida last week as Democrats seek to make abortion one of the core issues of the 2024 election, seeing it as a vote-winner against Trump.