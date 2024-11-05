Donald Trump and JD Vance exude confidence while casting their presidential ballots

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance cast their ballots on election day, and both said they were very confident that their team would come out victorious.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) and his running mate JD Vance (l.) both said they were confident they will win while casting their votes on Tuesday. © Collage: Stephen Maturen & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Just before noon on Tuesday, Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump visited Mandel Recreation Center – which is located four miles away from their Mar-a-Lago estate – to vote.

Afterward, Trump told reporters that he feels "very confident" he will defeat his Democratic rival Kamala Harris as he carries a "very big lead" and claimed Republicans showed out to vote "in force."

The former president – who has raised concern about election integrity and suggested that, like in 2020, he will refuse to concede if he loses – said he will only admit defeat if the election is fair.

"If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election, I would be the first one to acknowledge it," he said. "So far I think it’s been fair."

Meanwhile, Vance cast his vote in Cincinnati, Ohio, and also exuded confidence when speaking to reporters, boldly stating that their campaign does expect to win.

"No matter what, half the country is gonna be hurting today,” Vance explained. "We feel the best way to heal that country is to govern strong and as best we can."