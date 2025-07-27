American Airlines passenger plane evacuated in Denver in latest alarming incident

Denver, Colorado - Passengers on a US domestic flight were forced to evacuate onto a runway due to a brake fire just ahead of the plane taking off in Denver, the airline said.

American Airlines Flight 3023 was departing for Miami on Saturday but "experienced a mechanical issue" while accelerating ahead of takeoff at Denver International Airport, the airline told AFP, adding all 173 passengers and six crew "deplaned safely."

One passenger sustained a minor injury and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, American Airlines said.

Blown tires and the deceleration of the plane while braking resulted in an isolated brake fire, which was extinguished by city firefighters, according to the airline.

Social media videos published by media outlets showed passengers frantically evacuating an American Airlines plane via an emergency slide as smoke billowed from beneath the aircraft.

A man held a child as they rushed down the slide, stumbling as he hit the ground.