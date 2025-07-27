Southwest Airlines passenger plane dives to avoid mid-air collision

Burbank, California - A Southwest Airlines flight plunged mid-air on Friday to avoid colliding with another aircraft while en route to Las Vegas, injuring two flight attendants, as passengers described flying out of their seats.

A Southwest Airlines flight taking off from Burbank, California, had to dive hundreds of feet to avoid crashing into another aircraft. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Minutes after taking off from Burbank, California, the flight dropped by hundreds of feet according to flight tracking websites.

American stand-up comedian Jimmy Dore said in an X post that he and "plenty of people flew out of their seats & bumped heads on ceiling" as the flight "aggressively" dove midair.

The pilot of Southwest Flight 1496 told passengers the maneuver was needed to avoid colliding with another plane.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was "investigating the incident."

Southwestern Airlines said its crew "responded to two onboard traffic alerts Friday afternoon... requiring them to climb and descend to comply with the alerts."

"The flight continued to Las Vegas, where it landed uneventfully," the airline said, adding that it was "engaged" with the FAA.

No customers were reported to be injured, but two flight attendants were "being treated for injuries," according to the airline's statement.