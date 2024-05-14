Baltimore's Key Bridge partially demolished in controlled explosion

Baltimore, Maryland - Demolition experts used explosives Monday to remove part of a collapsed bridge in Baltimore and free a cargo ship that has been trapped since it rammed into the structure in March.

Baltimore authorities demolished parts of the collapsed Francis Scott Key bridge on Monday, freeing the cargo ship trapped in its ruins. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The demolition will eventually allow workers to remove the nearly 1,000-foot Dali container vessel, which has almost entirely blocked access to one of America's biggest ports for the past six weeks.



The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major transit route, was destroyed in seconds when the Singapore-flagged ship lost power and plowed into a support column, causing the bridge to collapse and killing six construction workers.

President Joe Biden promised last month to "move heaven and earth" to rebuild the bridge, pledging federal funds and saying a new channel for shipping traffic would open by the end of May.

Monday's demolition produced a plume of gray smoke before parts of the structure fell into the water. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command, which carried out the action, said the smaller parts would be lifted out by cranes, allowing the Dali to be removed from the channel.

A 6,000-foot "noise radius" requiring people to wear hearing protection was established around the blast site, said the group, which consists of state and federal agencies including the US Coast Guard.

Those outside the radius were expected to hear a sound "no louder than a standard fireworks show" lasting two to five seconds.