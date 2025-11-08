UPS and FedEx ground cargo planes after deadly crash in Kentucky

Washington DC - Freight carriers UPS and FedEx said they have grounded their fleets of MD-11 cargo planes, after one of them was involved in a deadly crash in Kentucky this week.

A McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft operated by UPS exploded into flames when it crashed shortly after departing on Tuesday from the airport in the US city of Louisville, killing at least 14 people. A three-person crew was aboard.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, we have made the decision to temporarily ground our MD-11 fleet," UPS said Friday.

"The grounding is effective immediately. We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer," the courier added.

It said around 9% of UPS's fleet are MD-11s.

FedEx said Saturday it, too, had grounded its 28 MD-11s out of a total fleet of around 700 aircraft as it conducts a safety review.

The carrier is implementing a contingency plan to minimize disruptions, the company said in a statement.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said another crash victim had been located, bringing the total number to 14.

"Please pray for these families, the Louisville community, and everyone affected by this terrible event," he said on X.