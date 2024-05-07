Boeing under fresh investigation after damning new 787 Dreamliner revelations

Washington DC - The FAA on Monday announced a new investigation into Boeing after the plane manufacturer revealed that some of its employees skipped checks on its long-haul 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The FAA has launched a new investigation into Boeing after it emerged that some company employees skipped vital security checks on 787 Dreamliners. © REUTERS

According to Boeing, some of the checks on the connection between the fuselage and wings were omitted and nevertheless entered into logs as having been carried out.



The aviation giant stressed that this was not an urgent safety issue for the current airline fleet and that no aircraft would have to be grounded.

The new FAA investigation would examine whether the necessary inspections have been carried out and look into the allegations of falsification. The company is checking all 787s on the production lines and must also draw up a corresponding plan for aircraft that are in operation.

A Boeing employee had observed a violation of inspection requirements and informed management, wrote 787 program manager Scott Stocker in an email to the workforce.

The company then discovered that "several people" at the South Carolina plant had not carried out the prescribed tests, but had noted them as completed in the documentation. The inspections would now have to be rescheduled.

Boeing stressed that it immediately informed the FAA of the infringement.