British warships collide in shocking footage as Royal Navy promises investigation

Bahrain - A collision between two British Royal Navy warships in a Middle East harbor sparked an investigation as footage of the shocking incident spread on social media.

A video appears to show a British warship reversing into another off the coast of Bahrain, causing damage. © Screenshot/X/@MilitaryBanter

A video posted on X appeared to show HMS Chiddingfold reversing into HMS Bangor off the coast of Bahrain, producing a crunching crash.



No-one was hurt but "some damage was sustained," the UK's Royal Navy confirmed.

The two minehunters had been based in the Middle East to ensure the safe flow of trade through the waters.

Regionals tensions have reached boiling point, with Israel's war on Gaza sparking attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The US and UK have repeatedly bombed Yemen in response, with Friday seeing a sixth airstrike in just over a week.

Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren said: "Why this happened is still to be established. We train our people to the highest standards and rigorously enforce machinery safety standards, but unfortunately incidents of this nature can still happen."

"I assure you that a full and thorough investigation is already under way and any changes in procedure that could prevent further incidents will be rapidly implemented."