Investigators reveal cause of Kentucky cargo plane crash as death toll rises

Louisville, Kentucky - The death toll from a cargo plane crash in Kentucky rose to 12 on Wednesday, with investigators saying the accident was caused by one of the engines catching fire and detaching during takeoff.

Smoke and flames rise from the site of a UPS cargo plane crash outside Louisville International Airport in Kentucky on November 4, 2025. © HANDOUT / COURTESY OF X ACCOUNT @LEVIDEAN98 / AFP

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11, operated by package delivery giant UPS and bound for Hawaii, crashed at 5:15 PM Tuesday, shortly after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

It exploded into flames as it plowed into businesses adjacent to the airport, killing multiple people on the ground. A three-person crew was aboard.

"I'm deeply saddened to share that the death toll has risen to 12, with several individuals still unaccounted for," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said on X.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called the tragedy "heartbreaking" and "unimaginable."

The National Transportation Safety Board sent teams to Louisville to investigate the accident. NTSB member Todd Inman told reporters that investigators had reviewed closed-circuit airport footage "which shows the left engine detaching from the wing during the take-off roll."

While the plane crashed and destroyed or damaged multiple buildings, leaving a fiery debris field nearly half a mile long, its left engine remained "on the airfield," Inman said.

He added that the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder, known as a plane's black boxes, have been identified and will be sent to Washington for analysis.

Tuesday's crash reportedly was the deadliest in the global package delivery giant's history. Its main hub, Worldport, is in Louisville, where it employs thousands of people.

UPS has halted package sorting operations at its facility.