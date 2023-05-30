Cheese rolling race winner gets knocked unconcious in wild cheesy chase

Gloucester, United Kingdom - A Canadian woman won her cheese rolling race despite being knocked unconscious while competing in the annual race down Cooper’s Hill in the United Kingdom.

Women racing down Cooper's Hill in the UK after a wheel of cheese in the annual cheese rolling competition. © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Would you throw yourself down an almost vertical hill for a 7-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese?

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the annual Cooper's Hill Cheese Rolling race on Monday, which is about 100 miles west of London.

The sport is a rough one, as multiple videos posted on social media under the hashtag #cheeserolling show willing participants risk their lives and limbs for cheese. In this wild race, competitors chase a wheel of cheese down a 200-yard hill, running – but mostly tumbling – after the dairy treat.

The racer who finishes first behind the cheese gets to keep it.

This year, many competitors had to be helped from the field, including the 19-year-old Canadian women's winner, Delaney Irving.

Yet Delaney somehow still won the race after being briefly knocked out.

"I just remember hitting my head, and now I have the cheese," Delaney told the BBC.

She was thrilled with her win and said it "feels great," but didn't comment on how her head is feeling.