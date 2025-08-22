Multiple deaths in catastrophic Niagara Falls tour bus crash

New York - Multiple people were killed and others injured Friday when a tour bus carrying passengers home after a trip to Niagara Falls crashed in New York state, officials said.

Multiple people were killed and others injured Friday when a tour bus carrying passengers home after a trip to Niagara Falls crashed in New York state (stock image.) © Unsplash/Alban from Japan

"There are many serious injuries, and as was just announced by New York State Police, there are multiple fatalities," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on X.

State police spokesman James O'Callaghan told reporters the bus was carrying more than 50 people from New York City to Niagara Falls, on the border with Canada, for a day of sightseeing, and was heading back home at the time of the accident.

Many of the passengers were of Indian, Chinese, and Filipino descent.

"For unknown reasons, the vehicle lost control, went into the median, overcorrected, and ended up in the ditch," O'Callaghan said.

"This bus was going full speed. It did not hit any other vehicle."

The police spokesman said people were still trapped in the wreckage, while others were ejected on impact.

At least one child was among the dead, the spokesman said, without offering a specific death toll.