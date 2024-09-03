Chinese school bus rams into crowd of children and parents in horrific accident

Tai'an, China - A school bus plowed into a crowd of people outside a middle school in eastern China on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, including five students, in a shocking tragedy .

A school bus drove into a crowd that had gathered outside a school in Tai'an, Shangdong province, killing at least 11 people. © via REUTERS

State broadcaster CCTV said the driver "lost control" of the vehicle as it approached the school in Shandong province's Tai'an city at 7:27 AM local time.



The bus ran into a group of parents and children on the side of the road, according to CCTV.

"As of now, (the incident) has caused the deaths of 11 people, of whom six were parents and five were students," the broadcaster reported in an update.

It said one other person was in a "critical" condition, while the vital signs of another 12 people were "stable."

Horrific footage doing the rounds on social media showed adults kneeling over children in blood-soaked clothes lying in the road next to a hulking gray bus.

The images were initially unverified, but AFP was able to geolocate them to the school in Shandong where the crash took place.

The driver was being held by local police and the cause of the incident was "under investigation," CCTV said.