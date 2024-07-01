Dozens injured as turbulence causes emergency landing of Boeing plane

Brasília, Brazil - Dozens of passengers were injured Monday when an Air Europa flight from Madrid to Montevideo hit strong turbulence, prompting an emergency landing in Brazil, the airline and government officials said.

The plane, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with 325 people on board, was diverted in the early morning hours to the airport of Natal in northeast Brazil, where more than a dozen ambulances waited.

Forty passengers were taken to hospitals and clinics in Natal for treatment of "abrasions and minor traumas," the health secretariat of Brazil's Rio Grande do Norte state told AFP.

Eleven remained hospitalized at the Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel hospital by Monday afternoon.

Among the injured were nationals of Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, Israel, Bolivia and Germany.

Air Europa earlier said seven passengers had been treated for "various injuries" while an undisclosed number received medical attention for bruises. It added a plane was being sent from Madrid to collect the passengers while the stricken Boeing was examined for damage in Natal.

They would first be taken to Recife elsewhere in Brazil, from where they will continue the journey to the Uruguayan capital, the company said.

X user Mariela Jodal, who said she was among the passengers, wrote on the platform that several people were injured in "very strong turbulence," but she was spared "thanks to the seat belt."

Images she posted showed broken ceiling panels, with pipes and wires visible, while one photo showed emergency vehicles with flashing lights waiting on the tarmac in Natal.