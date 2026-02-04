Dog owner is amazed at how her pup reacts to this music: "How do I tell my dog it's just a song?"

Arlington, Virginia - At first, dog owner Katie Bubolz is amazed at how her golden retriever Emma reacts to the song, but soon after she can hardly contain her laughter.

The scene was recorded at the home of Kevin and Katie Bubolz in Arlington, Virginia, where the extremely popular pupfluencer golden retrievers Ellie and Emma live.

Emma can be seen in a new viral video while her owner Katie sits on the sofa in the background.

The song "Get Low" by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz is playing, and Emma the pup is really into it!

However, the reason why her owner's jaw drops in the clip immediately becomes clear.

The song says, "Back, back, back it up" – and since the song keeps telling her to, the dog obediently backs away further and further.

But then it gets even better, because shortly afterwards the song has an even funnier command to offer.