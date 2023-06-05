Fighter jets intercept "unresponsive" plane near Washington DC

Washington DC - US Air Force fighter jets intercepted a light aircraft near Washington DC on Sunday afternoon, the Pentagon said, adding that the plane later crashed in the area.

US Air Force fighter jets intercepted a light aircraft near Washington DC on Sunday afternoon. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted a civilian Cessna 560 Citation V plane at approximately 3:20 PM EDT while it was flying over Washington, DC, and northern Virginia, the North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Command said in a statement.



"The pilot was unresponsive and the Cessna subsequently crashed near the George Washington National Forest, Virginia. NORAD attempted to establish contact with the pilot until the aircraft crashed," the statement read.

The US Air Force fighter jets used flares "in an attempt to draw attention from the pilot," NORAD said, adding that the aircraft "were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region."

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the small plane, which had set off from the Tennessee city of Elizabethton, crashed near Montebello in the state of Virginia, south of the US capital. It was scheduled to land in Long Island, New York.