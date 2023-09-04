Gender reveal stunt turns tragic after horrific plane crash

Sinaloa, Mexico - A gender reveal party ended in a terrible tragedy caught on camera, as a pilot lost control of his plane mid-stunt and crashed while oblivious guests celebrated in Sinaloa, Mexico.

After the plume of pink smoke was released, the plane shot up before a wing broke, and it crashed to the ground. © 123rf/schan

The couple celebrating their pregnancy had hired a small plane to fly past and release a color announcing the baby's gender on Saturday.

Per media reports and videos posted online, the Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee aircraft flew over the expectant pair, who were standing in front of an "Oh Baby" sign, it released a pink powder, signifying a girl.

But as the crowd whooped in celebration, the aircraft suddenly shot upwards, rotating on its side as one of its wings collapsed midair.

The plane continued to spiral out of control while releasing its pink plume, flying past palm trees before crashing in the distance.