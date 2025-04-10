Helicopter crash in New York's Hudson River leaves six dead

New York, New York - A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York on Thursday, police said as marine emergency responders attended the scene.

Images showed the chopper's landing skids protruding from the river beside Manhattan's West Side Highway as several boats clustered around the impact site.

The helicopter was reportedly carrying two adults and three children, who were tourists from Spain visiting New York.

At 5:47 PM NY Mayor Eric Adams said that all six helicopter occupants – the family of five and their pilot – had been pronounced dead.

The river is a busy shipping channel and was the scene of the dramatic 2009 incident when a US Airways aircraft safely landed in the water with all 155 people on board escaping with their lives and was dubbed "Miracle on the Hudson."

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," the New York Police Department wrote in a statement.

A fire service spokesperson said that "we got the call at 3:17 PM" about a "helicopter in the water" but was unable to give other information.