Helicopter crash in New York's Hudson River leaves six dead
New York, New York - A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York on Thursday, police said as marine emergency responders attended the scene.
Images showed the chopper's landing skids protruding from the river beside Manhattan's West Side Highway as several boats clustered around the impact site.
The helicopter was reportedly carrying two adults and three children, who were tourists from Spain visiting New York.
At 5:47 PM NY Mayor Eric Adams said that all six helicopter occupants – the family of five and their pilot – had been pronounced dead.
The river is a busy shipping channel and was the scene of the dramatic 2009 incident when a US Airways aircraft safely landed in the water with all 155 people on board escaping with their lives and was dubbed "Miracle on the Hudson."
"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," the New York Police Department wrote in a statement.
A fire service spokesperson said that "we got the call at 3:17 PM" about a "helicopter in the water" but was unable to give other information.
UPDATE, 4:58 PM ET: Alleged cause of NY helicopter crash reported, Mayor Eric Adams responds
Images showed the chopper's landing skids protruding from the river beside Manhattan's West Side Highway as several boats clustered around the impact site.
The river is as deep as 200 feet at points, and the images of the helicopter appeared to show floatation devices deployed on the aircraft's skids.
Police from both New York and New Jersey, which is on the opposite side of the river from Manhattan, were at the scene along with fire department vessels.
NBC4 reported that its own helicopter was unable to take off because of conditions, with the weather in New York on Thursday windy under thick cloud cover.
Witnesses told the outlet that the main rotor blade had come loose from the aircraft.
The average temperature of the river is 46 degrees Fahrenheit at this time of year, according to the US Geological Survey.
There is a heliport close to the Hudson Yards development but it was unclear if the aircraft was heading to or from the facility.
"The team is on the scene at the heartbreaking and tragic crash in the Hudson River," New York Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X.
UPDATE, 5:57: Mayor Eric Adams says all six helicopter occupants are dead, investigation into crash is ongoing
At a press conference Thursday evening, New York's Mayor Eric Adams was seen flanked by Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch and Fire Commissioner Robert S. Tucker.
"Our hearts go out to the family of those who were on board," Adams said.
"At this time all six victims have been removed from the water. Sadly, all six victims have been pronounced deceased."
"We're praying for the families, and our gratitude to the rescuers and the courage that was displayed," he added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@hernandezlg