Japan Airlines plane in flames on Tokyo airport runway after reported crash

Tokyo, Japan - A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft, media reports said.

A Japan Airlines plane caught fire on the runway of Haneda Airport in Tokyo after reportedly crashing into another aircraft. © REUTERS

Images on broadcaster NHK showed the plane moving along the runway before a large explosion of orange flames exploded from beneath and behind it.



All 367 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Airbus plane were evacuated, NHK reported. Those onboard included eight children, Kyodo News reported.

NHK reported that one of the six crew members on the coast guard plane was safe, while the other five were unaccounted for.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but TV reports said that the Airbus collided with a coast guard aircraft.

The Jiji news agency reported the coast guard plane was scheduled to leave to help with rescue efforts following a massive earthquake in central Japan on Monday.

Reports said that the plane had just arrived from Sapporo airport on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

A coast guard official at Haneda Airport, one of the world's busiest, said they were "checking details".

"It's not clear if there was a collision. But it is certain that our plane is involved," he told AFP.

JAL said the passenger plane either collided with the other aircraft on a runway or a taxiway after it touched down, Kyodo reported.