London-bound plane crashes in India with hundreds believed dead

Ahmedabad, India - A London-bound passenger plane crashed Thursday in a residential area of the Indian city of Ahmedabad, with all 242 people on board believed killed.

A tail of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the accident in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025. © REUTERS

An AFP journalist saw people recovering bodies and firefighters trying to douse the smoldering wreckage after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner smashed into a building.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after Air India's flight 171 crashed after takeoff.

City police commissioner GS Malik told AFP there "appears to be no survivor in the crash."

"And since the airplane has fallen on an area which was residential and had some offices, there are more casualties as well," he added.

"Our office is near the building where the plane crashed. We saw people from the building jumping from the second and third floor to save themselves. The plane was in flames," said one resident, who declined to be named.

India's civil aviation authority said there were 242 people aboard, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew.

Air India said there were 169 Indian passengers, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and a Canadian on board the flight bound for London Gatwick.