London-bound plane crashes in India with hundreds believed dead

A London-bound passenger plane crashed Thursday in a residential area of the Indian city of Ahmedabad, with all 242 people on board believed killed.

Ahmedabad, India - A London-bound passenger plane crashed Thursday in a residential area of the Indian city of Ahmedabad, with all 242 people on board believed killed.

A tail of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the accident in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025.
A tail of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the accident in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025.  © REUTERS

An AFP journalist saw people recovering bodies and firefighters trying to douse the smoldering wreckage after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner smashed into a building.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after Air India's flight 171 crashed after takeoff.

City police commissioner GS Malik told AFP there "appears to be no survivor in the crash."

Multiple people are dead after plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood
Accidents Multiple people are dead after plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

"And since the airplane has fallen on an area which was residential and had some offices, there are more casualties as well," he added.

"Our office is near the building where the plane crashed. We saw people from the building jumping from the second and third floor to save themselves. The plane was in flames," said one resident, who declined to be named.

India's civil aviation authority said there were 242 people aboard, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew.

Air India said there were 169 Indian passengers, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and a Canadian on board the flight bound for London Gatwick.

Eyewitnesses report horrific scenes at site of India plane crash

People carry the body of a victim from the crash site after an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India.
People carry the body of a victim from the crash site after an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India.  © REUTERS

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the scenes from the crash were "devastating," in a statement addressing passengers and their families "at this deeply distressing time."

The plane issued a mayday call and "crashed immediately after takeoff" outside the airport perimeter, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

Ahmedabad, the main city of India's Gujarat state, is home to around eight million people, and the busy airport is surrounded by densely packed residential areas.

Mexican Navy ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge in deadly accident
Accidents Mexican Navy ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge in deadly accident

"When we reached the spot there were several bodies lying around and firefighters were dousing the flames," resident Poonam Patni told AFP, adding "Many of the bodies were burned."

An AFP journalist saw medics using a cart to load bodies into an ambulance, while a charred metal bed frame stood surrounded by burned wreckage.

A photograph published by India's Central Industrial Security Force, a national security agency, showed the back of the plane rammed into a building.

The plane came down in an area between Ahmedabad civil hospital and the city's Ghoda Camp neighborhood.

Indian rescue teams respond to plane crash

Rescue teams respond to the scene of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, India.
Rescue teams respond to the scene of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, India.  © REUTERS

Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu directed "all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action."

"Rescue teams have been mobilized, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," he added.

The airport was shut with all flights "suspended until further notice," the operator said.

US planemaker Boeing said it was "working to gather more information" on the incident, which a source close to the case said was the first crash for a 787 Dreamliner.

Air India ordered 100 more Airbus planes last year after a giant contract in 2023 for 470 aircraft – 250 Airbus and 220 Boeing.

The airline's chairperson, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, said an emergency center has been activated and a support team set up for families seeking information.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said.

India suffers series of fatal air crashes

The rear of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane is pictured following its crash in Ahmedabad, India.
The rear of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane is pictured following its crash in Ahmedabad, India.  © Central Industrial Security Force via X/Handout via REUTERS

India has suffered a series of fatal air crashes, including a 1996 disaster when two jets collided mid-air over New Delhi, killing nearly 350 people.

In 2010, an Air India Express jet crashed and burst into flames at Mangalore airport in southwest India, killing 158 of the 166 passengers and crew on board.

India's airline industry has boomed in recent years with Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), last month calling growth "nothing short of phenomenal."

The growth of its economy has made India and its 1.4 billion people the world's fourth-largest air market – domestic and international – with IATA projecting it will become the third biggest within the decade.

India's domestic air passenger traffic reached a milestone last year by "surpassing 500,000 passengers in a single day," according to India's Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS

More on Accidents: