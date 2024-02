Marines involved in tragic California helicopter crash confirmed dead

San Diego, California - Five US service members missing after their helicopter crashed this week in southern California have been confirmed dead, the US Marine Corps said Thursday.

Five US Marines were confirmed dead after their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed in the mountains outside San Diego on Tuesday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & REUTERS

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed Tuesday while flying from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, outside San Diego, the military said.



"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines from 3d Marine Aircraft Wing and the 'Flying Tigers' while conducting a training flight," Major General Michael Borgschulte, commander of the Third Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement.

The Marine Corps said efforts to recover the remains of the crash victims have begun and an investigation is underway.

President Joe Biden said he was "heartbroken" at the loss of the service members.

"We extend our deepest condolences to their families, their squadron, and the US Marine Corps as we grieve the loss of five of our nation's finest warriors," he said in a statement.