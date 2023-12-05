Eight airmen aboard US Osprey that crashed off Japan assumed dead

Japan - All eight airmen who were aboard an Osprey military aircraft that crashed off Japan are considered deceased, the US Air Force said Tuesday.

After an intense search for survivors, all eight airmen on board an Osprey military aircraft that crashed in Japan are now assumed dead. © REUTERS

The Osprey — which can operate like a helicopter or a fixed-wing turboprop plane — disappeared last Wednesday near the island of Yakushima, sparking an intense search for survivors.

"The US military transitioned search and rescue operations to search and recovery operations," meaning "survivors are unlikely," the Air Force Special Operations Command said in a statement.

"Of the eight airmen, the remains of three airmen have been recovered, the remains of another three airmen have been located and are in the process of being recovered, and the remains of two airmen are still being located," it said.

Offering his condolences, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the military would "continue to gather information" on the incident and conduct "a rigorous and thorough investigation."

President Joe Biden said in a statement that "our entire nation mourns this tragic loss."

"Jill and I are praying for the families and friends who lost a loved one in this terrible accident," Biden said, referring to the first lady.