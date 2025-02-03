New part of passenger plane from deadly DC crash recovered

Washington DC - Salvage crews on Monday recovered part of the fuselage of a passenger plane that plunged into the Potomac River last week after colliding with a US Army helicopter, killing 67 people.

Salvage crews on Monday recovered part of the fuselage of a passenger plane that plunged into the Potomac River last week after colliding with a US Army helicopter, killing 67 people. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A large crane assisted by a smaller one gingerly pulled the twisted wreckage of the Bombardier CRJ-700 operated by American Eagle airlines out of the water and placed it on a barge.

An engine from the regional passenger jet was also recovered from the icy waters.

Sixty passengers on the plane and four crew members were killed in Wednesday's accident, along with three soldiers aboard the US Army Black Hawk helicopter.

There were no survivors.

Fifty-five bodies have been recovered and identified so far, according to local authorities, who have expressed confidence they will locate all of the victims.

"We will absolutely stay here and search until such point as we have everybody," Washington fire chief John Donnelly said Sunday.

The plane was on a flight from Wichita, Kansas, to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington when the collision occurred.

President Donald Trump was quick to blame diversity hiring policies for the accident, although no evidence has emerged that they were responsible. Trump also said the helicopter, which was on a routine training mission, appeared to be flying too high.

According to US media reports, the control tower at the busy airport may have been understaffed at the time of the accident.