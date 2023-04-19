New York parking garage pancakes and kills one person

New York, New York - One person was killed and six others were injured in a partial building collapse Tuesday in lower Manhattan, according to emergency officials.

The top floors of the four-story parking garage pancaked just after 4 PM EDT, city officials said.



The upper floors, which were packed with cars, crumbled, sending the vehicles into the void below, photos taken from adjacent buildings show.

The facade of the building also buckled around 5 PM and was in danger of falling into the street.

Details of the fatality were not immediately clear.

Emergency workers blocked off the street as firefighters strived to find people who could be trapped inside.

Several victims injured in the collapse were taken to local hospitals and are now considered in stable condition.