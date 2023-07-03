OceanGate's Titan sub's electronics system was reportedly built by college interns

Everett, Washington - A new report on the Titan sub tragedy reveals that college interns helped design the OceanGate submersible's electronic systems. In addition, a former OceanGate employee identified serious deficiencies years before the disaster , but they were largely ignored .

Crew members pull parts of the Titan wreckage from the ocean depths after the submersible imploded. © REUTERS

More details are coming to light in the investigation of the submersible disaster that killed five people who set out on an expedition of the Titanic wreck on June 18.

As the last of the submersible's wreckage is recovered from the sea, a new report on the investigation into the tragedy reveals that Washington State University (WSU) students worked on the critical electronics systems of the Titan sub, per The New Yorker.

"The whole electrical system," said Mark Walsh, a 2017 WSU Everett graduate in electrical engineering from the WSU Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture, to WSU Insider. "That was our design, we implemented it, and it works."

"We are on the precipice of making history and all of our systems are going down to the Titanic. It is an awesome feeling," he added. However, the fact that this remark would come up years later after a major tragedy is something no one expected.

Walsh was a member of WSU's Electrical and Electronics Engineers club in 2017 when Tony Nissen, OceanGate's previous director of engineering, disclosed company challenges to the public.

As a result, the student and several of his fellow students volunteered to find solutions for the company.